Kellen Moore Ranking Is Going Viral: NFL World Reacts

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - DECEMBER 26: Dallas Cowboys Offensive Coordinator Kellen Moore and Head coach Mike McCarthy of the Dallas Cowboys look on during the first half against the Washington Football Team at AT&T Stadium on December 26, 2021 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore is trending on this lovely Sunday afternoon. But it's not because of anything noteworthy that he's done - not today at least.

The analysts at Pro Football Focus (PFF) released their ranking of the top offensive playcallers in the NFL. Kansas City Chiefs head coach and playcaller Andy Reid took the top spot, but Moore came in second.

Rounding out the top five are Byron Leftwich, Kyle Shanahan and Sean McVay. All but Moore have taken their team to a Super Bowl.

Naturally, NFL fans were taken aback by how high Moore ranked. They're taking a lot of issue with Moore being ranked above Shanahan and McVay given Dallas' postseason struggles in his tenure:

Kellen Moore has served as the Cowboys' offensive coordinator since 2019. They kept him on even after firing Jason Garrett in 2020.

Last year was Moore's crowning achievement as the Cowboys offensive ranked No. 1 in the NFL in both points and yards. It was only the fourth time in franchise history they accomplished that feat and the first time in 50 years.

But unlike 1971, the Cowboys didn't turn their regular season dominance into any postseason success. Despite winning the NFC East, they were promptly eliminated by the San Francisco 49ers in the playoffs.

Is Kellen Moore the second-best offensive playcaller in the NFL? Or did PFF get his ranking wrong?