Kellen Moore Is ‘Rumored’ To Have Interest In 1 NFL Job

Plenty of NFL franchises seem to have head coaching interest in Dallas offensive coordinator Kellen Moore. But now, there’s some rumored interest coming from the up-and-coming coach’s side of the table.

According to insider Adam Patrick of The Viking Age, Moore is rumored to have interest in becoming the next head coach in Minnesota.

#Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore is rumored to have interest in becoming the next #Vikings head coach (Per @jzulgad) — Adam Patrick (@Str8_Cash_Homey) January 11, 2022

Earlier this week, the Vikings parted ways with both head coach Mike Zimmer and GM Rick Spielman — opening up some major leadership positions within the franchise.

Kellen Moore has separated himself as one of the top available options in this year’s coaching cycle. Through the 2021 regular season, the 33-year-old coach led the Cowboys offense to a No. 1 ranking in the league — logging an NFL-high 407.0 yards and 31.2 points per game.

Moore already has reported head coaching interest from the Denver Broncos, Jacksonville Jaguars and Miami Dolphins.

For now, the Dallas OC will look to help his team on what could be a deep postseason run for the Cowboys. The Vikings failed to make the playoffs for the second straight season with an 8-9 record this year.