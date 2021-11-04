NFL World Reacts To Thursday’s Kellen Moore News

Many believe the 2021 NFL regular season will be Kellen Moore’s last as the Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator, as he will likely be targeted for some head coaching jobs.

While most believe that those head coaching jobs will be at the NFL level, a college football head coaching gig could reportedly be of interest.

According to a report from 247Sports, representatives of the Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator have reached out to TCU, which has an opening following Gary Patterson’s departure.

It would be pretty surprising to see Moore take the TCU job, considering he backed out of contention for the Boise State head coaching job earlier this year. Still, the Horned Frogs’ opening is a good one, so perhaps Moore is just seeking to get some leverage.

TCU is working to interview Deion Sanders, Jay Norvell and Tony Elliott, a source tells @247Sports. Also of interest, representatives of Dallas Cowboys OC Kellen Moore have reached out to the Horned Frogs. https://t.co/wULVHMSz4t — Chris Hummer (@chris_hummer) November 3, 2021

Fans are skeptical that TCU would be able to land Moore, who’s become one of the best offensive coordinators in the league.

“Kellen Moore can have an NFL job if we waits 2 months. No need to coach at an above average group of 6 school,” one fan tweeted.

“I find it hard to believe Kellen Moore pulled his name from consideration at his alma mater Boise State…to end up coaching at TCU a year later. Don’t see that one happening,” another fan tweeted.

“Kellen Moore is not taking the job at TCU if offered. That would be a step down for him,” one fan added.

Moore, who starred collegiately at Boise State before playing in the National Football League, has since become one of the league’s top offensive minds. The Cowboys have arguably the most-potent offense in the NFL this season, thanks in part to Moore’s creative play-calling.

Dallas, 6-1 on the season, is set to host Denver at AT&T Stadium on Sunday. You know Jerry Jones is going to do everything he can to keep Moore around heading into 2022, but he’ll have some major competition.