Kellen Moore Was Asked About The Jaguars Job Today

Leading the NFL’s most prolific scoring offense this season (29.9 ppg), Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore has garnered plenty of outside attention from franchises in need of a head coach.

Following the firing of former Jacksonville head coach Urban Meyer earlier this year, Moore quickly emerged as one of the top options for the vacancy. In fact, the Mike McCarthy assistant has already accepted an invitation to interview for the job. The virtual interview is reportedly set to take place sometime this week, per Cowboy Maven.

But when asked about the possibility of taking over for the Jaguars, Moore gave a coy response. The Dallas OC said he’s not yet spoken with the Jacksonville front office, per Cowboys insider Jon Machota.

“I’m really just (focused on) Philadelphia and we’ll get to it when we get to it,” he said.

Moore also added that he’s not sure when he’ll talk to the Jags — saying he’ll leave that up to his agent.

Cowboys OC Kellen Moore has not talked with the Jacksonville Jaguars about their head coaching position. “I’m really just (focused on) Philadelphia and we’ll get to it when we get to it.” He did not share when he plans to speak with them, said he leaves that up to his agent — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) January 6, 2022

Led by Kellen Moore’s elite offensive unit, the 11-5 Cowboys will look to notch one more regular-season win against the Eagles before embarking on their postseason journey.

Having already clinched the NFC East, Dallas should be comfortable heading into Week 18.