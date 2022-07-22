Kelly Stafford Shares Racy Photo In Response To Matthew Stafford's First Instagram Post

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 13: Matthew Stafford #9 of the Los Angeles Rams celebrates with his wife Kelly Stafford during Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium on February 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California. The Los Angeles Rams defeated the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Earlier this afternoon, Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford finally joined Instagram.

On Friday afternoon, Stafford posted a picture of himself flaunting his Super Bowl ring. Stafford's post included this caption: "She’s a real beauty."

In the photo, Stafford's wife, Kelly, was notably cropped out.

Check it out.

Well, Kelly saw Matt's post and fired back with a post of her own on Instagram. She cropped out Stafford's face, kept the ring and then zoomed in on herself.

"We look good together," she said about the ring.

Kelly and Matthew are dominating the social media world this afternoon.