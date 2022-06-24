Kemba Walker Traded By Knicks: Fans React

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - NOVEMBER 21: Kemba Walker #8 of the New York Knicks dribbles the ball against the Chicago Bulls in the first half at United Center on November 21, 2021 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

UPDATE: The Knicks traded four future second-round picks and a conditional first-round pick to the Hornets to shed Walker's salary, according to New York Daily News reporter Stefan Bondy.

The NBA has been on fire throughout the day on Thursday.

It's also culminated with the NBA Draft during the night hours as there's been so much drama whether it comes to picks being made or trades going down.

One trade that's about to be officially announced involves Kemba Walker. He's being traded by the New York Knicks to the Detroit Pistons.

However, his time in Detroit is going to be short-lived. Per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Pistons & Walker are expected to discuss a contract buyout that will allow him to be a free agent.

NBA fans had some fun reacting to these moves.

"It's so crazy how Kemba Walker fell off a cliff, man got traded for a Babytron feature," one fan tweeted.

One fan decided to compare his last few seasons to Shaq's final seasons before he retired.

"The Pistons ARE getting Jalen Duren ... and the Knicks, more crucially for immediate free agency matters, are shedding Kemba Walker's salary to Detroit to help fund their free-agent pursuit of Jalen Brunson," Marc Stein tweeted.

There's no word yet on what the Knicks are getting in return for Walker.