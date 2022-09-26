Ken Dorsey Addresses Outburst: NFL World Reacts

ORCHARD PARK, NY - AUGUST 13: Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey on the field before a preseason game against the Indianapolis Colts at Highmark Stadium on August 13, 2022 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images) Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images

Bills offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey was incensed after Buffalo's final drive fell short as time expired.

The rookie OC was spotted by CBS' cameras reacting in frustration; slamming anything on his desk that he could get his hands on.

On Monday, Dorsey addressed the outburst (via ESPN's Alaina Getzenberg). Telling reporters:

It was a playoff atmosphere ... obviously we weren't on the winning end of it, so it's frustrating and, you know, reacted that way and obviously that's something that I'm definitely gonna learn from ... and make sure let's correct moving forward.

The NFL world reacted to Dorsey's statements on social media.

Dorsey and the Bills offense will try to be on the winning end of things next week in Baltimore.