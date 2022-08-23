Ken Griffey Jr. Has Landed A New Job In Baseball

COOPERSTOWN, NY - JULY 24: Ken Griffey Jr. gives his induction speech at Clark Sports Center during the Baseball Hall of Fame induction ceremony on July 24, 2016 in Cooperstown, New York. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

One of the sweetest swings in baseball will be passing along his knowledge to the next generation of MLB stars.

According to the "Talkin' Baseball" podcast, "USA Baseball has announced that Ken Griffey Jr. will be the hitting coach for Team USA at the World Baseball Classic!"

Griffey joins a staff made up of bench coach Jerry Manuel, pitching coach Andy Pettitte, first base coach Lou Collier, third base coach Dino Ebel and bullpen coach Dave Righetti.

Not even injuries could stop The Kid from finishing his career with 630 home runs, a .284 batting average and nearly 3,000 hits.

The World Baseball Classic gets started March 8, 2023.