Ken Griffey Jr. Reveals Special Phone Call To LeBron James

COOPERSTOWN, NY - JULY 24: Ken Griffey Jr. gives his induction speech at Clark Sports Center during the Baseball Hall of Fame induction ceremony on July 24, 2016 in Cooperstown, New York. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

LeBron James and Hall of Fame outfielder Ken Griffey Jr. are mutual admirers of each other's work.

James has long paid his respect to the baseball legend by weaving influences from his iconic Air Griffey Max sneakers into his own signature Nike line, and likely looks up to "The Kid" for achieving the dream of playing with his father in the MLB; something that James aspires to do with his sons one day in the NBA.

During a recent appearance on "The Pivot" podcast, Griffey revealed a conversation he had with LeBron. Saying he called the Lakers superstar to tell him that when he and Bronny play in their first game, "Me and my dad gon' be there."

Junior played alongside his dad, Ken Griffey Sr., on the Seattle Mariners from 1990-91.

The two created one of the most heartwarming and iconic moments in the history of baseball, when father and son hit back-to-back homers on a September night in Anaheim.

And if all goes according to plan, the Griffey's will be in the house for more history in Southern California.