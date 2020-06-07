Former Star NFL Cornerback Died On Sunday Morning

A former star NFL cornerback passed away on Sunday morning.

Ken Riley, a three-time All-Pro defensive back for the Cincinnati Bengals, has died. He was 72 years old.

The former NFL star played for the Bengals from 1969-83. He was an All-Pro cornerback in 1975, 1976, and1983.

Riley played collegiately at Florida A&M, where he later coached and worked in the athletic department. The school confirmed his passing on Sunday morning.

Former Rattler Football Legend Ken Riley Passes Away https://t.co/Ds8yTMwlEU — FAMU Athletics (@FAMUAthletics) June 7, 2020

Riley became Florida A&M’s head coach in 1986. He coached until 1993, compiling a 48-39-2 record. Riley won two Mid-Eastern Athletic conference titles and two MEAC coach of the year awards.

The Florida A&M legend served as the school’s athletic director from 1994-2003.

“I woke up this morning with a heavy heart as I learned of the passing of FAMU and NFL great Ken Riley,” FAMU dead football coach Willie Simmons said. “Coach Riley was one of the first to welcome me to the FAMULY and having him speak to our team before our first Orange and Green game is definitely at the top of my list of unforgettable moments as head coach here at FAMU. My deepest condolences go out to his family and we as football community will surely honor his memory.”

We’re saddened to have received word that former FAMU and NFL Great, Ken Riley, passed away at age of 72 this morning 😔 pic.twitter.com/mkuFUFukwQ — Fifth Quarter FAMU (@FQFAMU) June 7, 2020

Rest in peace, Ken.