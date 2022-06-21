Kendrick Nunn Has Reportedly Made A Decision On Next Season

PHOENIX, ARIZONA - OCTOBER 06: Kendrick Nunn #12 of the Los Angeles Lakers handles the ball during the NBA preseason game at Footprint Center on October 06, 2021 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Suns defeated the Lakers 117-105. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images) Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Earlier this afternoon, the basketball world learned that point guard John Wall exercised his contract for the upcoming season.

According to the latest report from ESPN's Dave McMenamin, he's not the only one. Los Angeles Lakers guard Kendrick Nunn also made a decision on his basketball future.

Wall will be hauling in $47.4 million when the season kicks off. Nunn won't be anywhere near that, but he'll at least be making over $5 million when the 2022-23 season kicks off.

"Kendrick Nunn, as expected, has elected to opt in for his contract with the Lakers for next season, sources tell ESPN," McMenamin said.

Much like Wall, Nunn never played during the 2021-22 season. The guard suffered a bone bruise before the season started and was expected to miss a few weeks.

After suffering a setback in his recovery, Nunn never stepped on the court for the Lakers after signing a two-year, $10 million contract.

It certainly seems like he'll be playing for the Lakers when the 2022-23 season kicks off.