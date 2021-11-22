Kendrick Perkins Has 1 Prediction For Lakers After Fight

Former NBA player Kendrick Perkins seems to think Sunday’s incident with the Lakers could be good for them.

Lebron James and Pistons big man Isaiah Stewart got into a tussle when James blatantly elbowed him to the face while trying to get a rebound.

Stewart then tried to go after James and challenge him to a fight before he was separated. James ended up getting the lone ejection as a fine or suspension could be calling his name later this week.

Perkins saw this as a good thing for the Lakers as he thinks this could bring the team together.

“Kill all that Malice at the Palace Part 2 talk. This is the game that brings them together and wakes up the monster. Carry on…,” Perkins tweeted.

The Lakers ended up squeaking out the victory, 121-116 to get to 9-9 overall. They’re tied for the final playoff spot in the West as it’s taken them a bit to get going this season.

Perhaps Perkins thinks this could be the turning point for L.A. though it may be hard for others to see it that way due to its best player potentially being suspended.

L.A.’s next game will be on Tuesday night against the New York Knicks. Tip-off is set for 7:30 p.m. ET.