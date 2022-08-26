Kendrick Perkins Has Bold Russell Westbrook, Patrick Beverley Prediction

CHICAGO, IL - MAY 18: ESPN Analyst, Kendrick Perkins, reports on the 2022 NBA Draft Combine on May 18, 2022 at Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jeff Haynes/NBAE via Getty Images) Jeff Haynes/Getty Images

On Wednesday night, the Los Angeles Lakers made a noteworthy trade for notoriously-scrappy defender Patrick Beverley. Beverley has a well-documented history of on-court beef with Lakers point guard Russell Westbrook, but the two will have to get along this coming season.

During Friday's episode of First Take on ESPN, NBA analyst Kendrick Perkins gave a bold prediction for this new backcourt duo.

He feels Beverley and Westbrook have the potential to be the "most dangerous defensive backcourt" in the NBA.

"Patrick Beverley and Russell Westbrook actually could be the most dangerous defensive backcourt in the NBA," Perkins said.

The Lakers sent young players Talen Horton-Tucker and Stanley Johnson to the Utah Jazz in exchange for Beverley. The veteran defender, who averaged 1.2 steals and 0.9 blocks per game with the Timberwolves this past season, will give Los Angeles a gritty edge it was missing during the 2021-22 campaign.

Can Westbrook and Beverley put aside their long-standing beef to become a complimentary duo this coming season?