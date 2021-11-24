Kendrick Perkins Has A Harsh Message For Russell Westbrook

Mr. Triple-Double needs win more games according to ESPN’s Kendrick Perkins. Russell Westbrook’s former teammate made his case sternly on Wednesday morning’s “First Take.”

“It’s not about triple-doubles no more!” Perkins said.

.@KendrickPerkins is calling out Russell Westbrook 😳 "It's not about the triple-doubles no more! … Can you turn the damn corner and win basketball games?! … When you look at Russ, and you look at CP3 … CP3, he goes out there and he wins basketball games!" pic.twitter.com/6n34FG6wVa — First Take (@FirstTake) November 24, 2021

“Can you turn the damn corner and win basketball games?!” the former NBA big asked. “When you look at Russ, and you look at CP3 … CP3, he goes out there and he wins basketball games!”

Westbrook finished with 31-13-10 in a 106-100 loss to the Knicks Tuesday night. New York was able to recover and beat the LeBron-less Lakers behind 26 points from Evan Fournier.

Russ helped pick the team up out of a 25-point hole and dropped 18 of his 31 points in the third quarter. Despite Brodie’s scorching quarter, it wasn’t enough to secure the win.

In fairness to Russell Westbrook, the nine-time All-Star has won a ton of regular season games in his career. However, he hasn’t been back to an NBA finals since Kevin Durant and James Harden were beside him in OKC.

Hernández: Lakers need Russell Westbrook to be dominant https://t.co/tFvwoTPOsI — L.A. Times Sports (@latimessports) November 24, 2021

Westbrook is often maligned as being more of a high-flying solo act that stuffs the stat sheet rather than the win column. However, the Lakers actually need the former MVP to be more assertive with the ball this season if the team has any designs on bringing a chip back to LA.