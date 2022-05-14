Kendrick Perkins Has Message For Draymond Green

LOS ANGELES, CA - DECEMBER 25: Commentators for ESPN's NBA coverage; Amin Elhassan, Cassidy Hubbarth, Kendrick Perkins and Paul Pierce pose for a photo before the game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Los Angeles Clippers at Staples Center on December 25, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.(Photo by Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images)

ESPN NBA analyst Kendrick Perkins clapped back at Draymond Green following his postgame rant on Friday night.

After the Warriors closed out their series against the Memphis Grizzlies in Game 6, Green called out Perkins for saying he was "afraid to shoot." In the process, the Golden State forward called the retired center a "big ogre."

Perkins took to Twitter with a video message shortly after these comments from Green.

"Ogre? What you call me? Listen, you ain't handsome. You damn sure ain't cute. Man, I been having a dime piece by my side. My wife been on my side since the 10th grade -- before the NBA logo. Before Jerry West was on my socks, I been had mine," he said. "At the end of the day, I'm not like these other cats. I'm gonna say what I want to say.

"... At the end of the day my whole message to you is, you ain't handsome. You ugly. You ain't handsome. Don't be getting on their thinking you cute because you got the NBA logo on your sock and on your jersey. Carry on."

Perkins' criticism of Green came after the Warriors were blown out by the Grizzlies in Game 5. After a rough performance in that loss, Green bounced back with a 14-point, 15-rebound double-double last night.

Perkins acknowledged Green's improved play, but didn't back down from his original comments.