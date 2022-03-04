Kendrick Perkins: Lakers Should Shut Down LeBron James

Last night, the Lakers dropped yet another game with a 21-point loss to the Los Angeles Clippers — marking their seventh loss in eight contests.

With this defeat, the once-title-favorites now drop to 27-35 and and retain their ninth-place position in the Western Conference.

While some are holding out hope that LeBron James and the Lakers can turn things around in time for the postseason, others believe it’s time to call it quits on the 2021-22 season.

On Friday, NBA analyst Kendrick Perkins suggested that the Lakers consider “shutting down” LeBron for the remainder of the season.

“At some point the Lakers might need to consider shutting Bron down! It’s no more hope for them… no need putting more miles on the old man who’s going to be in his 20th season next year. He’s given everything and more. On top of all that he’s playing on a hurt knee! Real Talk,” he wrote on Twitter.

Perkins echoed this idea during today’s episode of Get Up on ESPN:

.@KendrickPerkins says there's no reason LeBron should be on the floor at this point 👀 pic.twitter.com/f25KKWvXzi — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) March 4, 2022

Despite playing in his 19th NBA season at 37 years old, LeBron is putting up some of the best numbers of his career. Often in losing efforts, The King is averaging 28.8 points, 8.0 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game.

These solid stats come despite a slew of injuries that have plagued his 2021-22 campaign and forced him to miss 17 games this season. Most recently, the four-time champion is battling a lingering knee issue.

Reports from ESPN NBA insider Dave McMenamin earlier this week indicate that LeBron has “no plans” to shut things down.

The Lakers will face off against the Golden State Warriors in a primetime matchup tomorrow night.