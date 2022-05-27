Kendrick Perkins Makes Prediction For Celtics-Heat Game 6

BOSTON - JUNE 10: Kendrick Perkins #43 of the Boston Celltics looks on against the Los Angeles Lakers during Game Four of the 2010 NBA Finals on June 10, 2010 at TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

ESPN NBA analyst and former Boston center Kendrick Perkins has a prediction for the Celtics' Game 6 matchup against the Miami Heat.

Later tonight, the Celtics have a chance to close out the series at home and punch their ticket to the NBA Finals.

Perkins believes they'll do just that.

"Just touched down in that Bean Town!!! I can feel it in the air. The Garden go be fired up like a MF tonight and I this young Celtics are going to feed off the energy of the crowd and win Game 6 in GREAT FASHION!!! Carry the hell on…" he wrote on Twitter.

Following a Game 5 victory in Miami, the Celtics lead the Eastern Conference Finals 3-2. Boston stole one game in Miami to start the series, then split its homestand at the TD Garden.

If the Celtics win tonight, they'll secure their spot in the 2022 NBA Finals against the Golden State Warriors.

Tonight's game will tipoff at 8:30 p.m. ET.