Kendrick Perkins Questions Draymond Green's Steph Curry Comment

ESPN's Kendrick Perkins isn't so sure about what Draymond Green had to say about Stephen Curry this week.

During one of his recent podcast episodes, Green discussed the fact Curry has never won the NBA Finals MVP. Why? Green claims it's because he was constantly getting double-teamed in championship series.

“Kevin Durant was absolutely incredible in those Finals runs,” he said, via NBC Sports. “... Steph Curry got double-teamed probably seven times the amount that KD did in a given series. So when you watch those games and you say, ‘Ah, [Curry’s] numbers could be a little down,’ he’s facing a double team.”

Green's comments have been met with plenty of pushback. Even Kevin Durant has chimed in. Now it Kendrick Perkins' turn.

"I'm confused because nobody ever questioned Steph Curry's greatness," Perkins said on Tuesday. "So for Draymond Green to say that is weird to me. Nobody ever said that he needed to win a Finals MVP to solidify his greatness."

You can find Perkins' thoughts on the matter in the video below.

Double teaming Curry has been a common strategy from opponents, especially in the postseason. The Boston Celtics might use it in the NBA Finals, too.

Regardless, we're pretty sure Curry's not focused on trying to win Finals MVP. Rings matter more than individual trophies.

Game 1 of the NBA finals is this Thursday night on ABC.