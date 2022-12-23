Kendrick Perkins: We 'Can't Trust' 2 NBA Stars

CHICAGO, IL - MAY 18: ESPN Analyst, Kendrick Perkins, reports on the 2022 NBA Draft Combine on May 18, 2022 at Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jeff Haynes/NBAE via Getty Images) Jeff Haynes/Getty Images

The super-team setup in Brooklyn has been an all-around failure over the last few seasons.

Despite championship-level expectations, the uber-talented Nets have failed to make it past the second-round.

This lack of success can be attributed to a glaring lack of availability and consistency from the organization's two superstars: Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving.

During Friday's episode of Get Up, ESPN NBA analyst Kendrick Perkins called out this fact.

"Over the last two years, we've all been expecting KD and Kyrie to take Brooklyn to the promised land. It's not our fault that we can't trust them! They're the one that made this bed, they're the one that's got to lay in it," he said.

Irving's availability for the Nets has been wildly inconsistent. Between last year's vaccination situation and this year's suspension, the star point guard has missed quite a few games for his team.

While Durant has been excellent for the Nets, he's missed a significant portion of his Brooklyn career with a variety of injury issues.

Despite their past postseason failures, the Nets are off to a good start in 2022-23. The team currently sits at No. 4 in the Eastern Conference with a 20-12 record.

Could this be the year the Nets make it to the Conference Championship?