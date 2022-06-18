BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - JUNE 10: Assistant coach Kenny Atkinson reacts to a play in the third quarter against the Boston Celtics during Game Four of the 2022 NBA Finals at TD Garden on June 10, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images) Elsa/Getty Images

The Golden State Warriors will retain assistant coach Kenny Atkinson after their NBA Finals victory earlier this week.

Atkinson was reportedly offered the head coaching job for the Charlotte Hornets during the Warriors' Finals run. The 55-year-old assistant ultimately decided that he's better off sticking with the Golden State organization, per NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski.

The NBA world took to Twitter to react to this news.

"Well damn! That ring changed everything. Lol," one fan wrote.

"He saw what winning looks like and said nah Ima stay here lmaoooo," another said.

Several fans pointed out the recent controversy surrounding multiple Hornets players.

"Boy saw Bridges sipping lean and Trezz moving shipments and said nah I’m good dog," one wrote.

"Bro saw the roster and was like I want rings not headaches!!!" another added.

Others suggested that this means Atkinson could be the head coach-in-waiting for the Warriors when Steve Kerr retires.

"Steve Kerr must’ve promised Kenny something... this is wild," one said.

"Well this is definitely something. I feel like he’s got a promise from the organization that he can take over once Kerr retires," another added.

Atkinson served as the head coach of the Brooklyn Nets from 2016-20. He spent one season as an assistant for the Clippers before taking his spot on the Warriors' bench prior to the 2021-22 season.

The Hornets are still on the hunt for their next head coach following the dismissal of James Borrego.