There Are Reportedly 2 Favorites For Kenny Golladay

NFL free agency is set to unofficially begin on Monday.

Beginning on Monday at noon E.T., the “legal tampering period” begins. Free agency doesn’t officially start until 4 p.m. E.T. on Wednesday, but we’ll get plenty of action before that.

Kenny Golladay is among the biggest names on the free agent market.

The Detroit Lions wide receiver was not hit with the franchise tag earlier this month, allowing him to hit the open market. Golladay is expected to command a lot of attention in free agency this week.

According to Pro Football Network’s Tony Pauline, there are two emerging favorites for his services.

From his report:

Kenny Golladay will receive the payday he expects when he hits free agency. League insiders tell me the New York Jets and Miami Dolphins are expected to lead the charge for his services. But after Golladay, many of the top free-agent receivers could end up with below-market contracts. This is not only because many teams are nervous about signing receivers to long-term deals, but also the fact that it’s another very strong class of wideouts in this year’s draft.

Golladay, 27, led the NFL in receiving touchdowns in 2019, when he was a Pro Bowler with the Lions. He was a third-round pick out of Northern Illinois in 2017 and has been with Detroit for his entire career.