Kenny Golladay Has Honest Reaction To First Season With Giants

The New York Giants were thrilled with the offseason acquisition of star wide receiver Kenny Golladay before the start of the 2021 season. But now as he heads into the final week of his first season with the franchise, the veteran wideout admits that his performance hasn’t exactly lived up to expectations.

Hindered by nagging injuries for much of the 2021 season, Golladay has suited up for 13 games this year. Through that time on the field, the former Detroit Pro Bowler has logged just 34 catches for 499 yards and zero touchdowns.

“Just not good enough on my part. I wasn’t playing terrible, or anything, but just not good enough,” Golladay said, per Giants insider Matt Lombardo.

In 2019, his third NFL season, Golladay logged 1,190 yards and a league-leading 11 touchdowns with the Lions. The very next season in 2020, he suffered a season-ending hip-flexor injury after just five games.

The Giants signed Golladay on a four-year, $72 million deal in free agency prior to the season. He will look to prove his worth on this deal with his second season in 2022.

After being held without a catch in Week 17, Golladay will suit up for his final game of the regular season this weekend.

The Giants will face off against the Washington Football Team on Sunday afternoon.