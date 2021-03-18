Kenny Golladay Reportedly Has Major Visit On Thursday

Detroit Lions free agent Kenny Golladay is widely considered the hottest wide receiver available on the 2021 open market.

On Thursday, the New York Giants will get their shot at courting the talented wideout. According to NFL insider Josina Anderson, the franchise will reportedly welcome Golladay for a visit this afternoon and through the night.

I'm told the #Giants are currently expecting to visit with WR Kenny Golladay this afternoon and to host him tonight as well, per source. — IG: JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) March 18, 2021

While an elaborate courting process won’t be possible due to COVID-19 protocols, Golladay will be allowed to meet with head coach Joe Judge and his staff inside team facilities. There, the two parties can get a feel for how they would mesh under a potential contract.

The Giants are reportedly also expected to conduct a physical to make sure Golladay is ready to play in 2021. The former Pro Bowler played in only five games through the 2020 season due to a nagging hip injury.

Ranked second to last in total offense through NFL play last season (299.6 ypg), it’s no secret that New York is looking to add a big-name weapon in free agency. With the Giants’ leading receiver (Darius Slayton) only logging 751 yards on the year, the glaring need for offensive talent is at the wideout position. Earlier this offseason, the Giants also released long-time wide receiver Golden Tate — leaving a hole in the already-thin receiving corps.

Golladay could provide a much-needed boost.

In his first season as a full-time starter in 2019, the Lions’ star receiver collected a team-high 1,190 yards and a league-leading 11 receiving touchdowns — proving himself as an elite wideout talent when fully operational.

With the 2021 NFL Draft quickly approaching and the New York holding the No. 11 overall pick, the team would be best served figuring out the Golladay situation as soon as possible.

If all goes well with today’s visit, it would be no surprise if the Giants make an aggressive run at signing the top free agent.