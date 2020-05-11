The Spun

Prominent College Basketball Assistant Coach Terminated On Monday

A prominent college basketball assistant coach has reportedly been terminated from his position on Monday morning.

Kenny Johnson, best known for being an assistant coach at Louisville under Rick Pitino, has reportedly been removed from the staff at La Salle.

The prominent assistant coach had been at La Salle since 2018. He was at Louisville from 2014-17. Previously, Johnson served as an assistant at Indiana (2012-14) and Towson (2011-12).

Mike Jensen of the Philadelphia Inquirer reported the news from La Salle on Monday morning. The school has confirmed the move.

Johnson has been linked to the scandal at Louisville. He was terminated in November of 2017 following the school’s decision to fire Pitino.

Louisville officially received its Notice of Allegations from the NCAA last week.

Johnson is reportedly accused of “knowingly” providing a $1,300 extra benefit to former five-star Louisville recruit Brian Bowen. He is one of two former assistant coaches accused of providing impermissible benefits and transportation and having impermissible contact with a recruit, according to the release.

