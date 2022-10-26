Kenny Pickett Has Brutally Honest Admission On His Performance

PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA - OCTOBER 02: Kenny Pickett #8 of the Pittsburgh Steelers celebrates after scoring a touchdown in the third quarter against the New York Jets at Acrisure Stadium on October 02, 2022 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images) Joe Sargent/Getty Images

Kenny Pickett has only played three games in his NFL career and they've had a lot of ups and downs.

He's made some legitimate NFL throws that give fans the itch that he's going to be the franchise quarterback and he's also made some rookie mistakes. Two of those mistakes happened in primetime on Sunday night when he was trying to lead the Steelers on his first-ever fourth quarter game-winning drive.

He drove them down the field twice in the late stages of the fourth quarter but made a couple of bad reads that led to interceptions.

Pickett spoke to the media about his performance in that game and said that he knows he has things to work on.

“There was definitely positives, but the almost doesn’t get you anything," Pickett said (first transcribed by ProFootballTalk). "You want to go finish the game. I felt like we were efficient in the two-minute until the turnover play. It’s something I’ll learn from, we’ll learn from as a group.”

Pickett will have to learn from that experience quickly since the Steelers will play the 7-0 Philadelphia Eagles this Sunday afternoon.

Kickoff will be at 1 p.m. ET.