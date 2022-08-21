Kenny Pickett Impressing In Preseason: NFL World Reacts

PITTSBURGH, PA - AUGUST 13: Kenny Pickett #8 of the Pittsburgh Steelers warms up before a preseason game against the Seattle Seahawks at Acrisure Stadium on August 13, 2022 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin Berl/Getty Images) Justin Berl/Getty Images

Kenny Pickett has been balling out in the Pittsburgh Steelers' first two preseason games.

He played the entire second half last week against the Seattle Seahawks and led the team to a game-winning drive with three seconds left.

Pickett then played the second quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday night and executed a beautiful two-minute drill. He went 4/5 for 63 yards and a touchdown as he drove the Steelers down the field to put them in front going into the second half.

In two games, Pickett is 19/22 for 171 yards and three touchdowns, while also having a 138.6 passer rating.

Fans are liking what they're seeing, despite it only being the preseason.

Despite this success, Pickett is unlikely to be the team's starter to begin the season since Mitch Trubisky has also played well.

The Steelers have been slowly easing Pickett in and will continue to do so until he's ready.