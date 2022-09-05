Kenny Pickett Listed As 3rd String: NFL World Reacts

PITTSBURGH, PA - AUGUST 13: Kenny Pickett #8 of the Pittsburgh Steelers takes the field for warm ups before a preseason game against the Seattle Seahawks at Acrisure Stadium on August 13, 2022 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin Berl/Getty Images) Justin Berl/Getty Images

Mike Tomlin and the Pittsburgh Steelers finally showed their hand when it comes to the team's starting quarterback, and Mitch Trubisky appears to be the guy.

However, fans were curious to see rookie Kenny Pickett listed third on the depth chart despite showing out in the preseason.

The NFL world reacted to the first-round pick's curious slotting on Monday.

"Kenny Pickett seeing that Mason Rudolph is ahead of him on the Steelers’ official depth chart," tweeted BetMGM.

"The fact that Kenny Pickett is 3rd on the Steelers depth chart behind Mason Rudolph is far more interesting than Trubisky looking likely to start week one," said Trey Wingo.

"This was always the plan for Omar Khan and the Steelers," tweeted NFL insider Jordan Schultz. "Do they love Kenny Pickett? Yes. But they signed a Mitchell Trubisky believing he would win the job Week 1."

"I am fired up to see so many people mad that Kenny Pickett is listed at QB3," Pittsburgh podcast host Hunter Hodies. "It won't even be 4 weeks before he's promoted."

How long do you think Kenny Pickett stays buried on the depth chart?