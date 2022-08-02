Kenny Pickett Looking Good Today: NFL World Reacts

PITTSBURGH, PA - MAY 24: Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett (8) throws the ball during the team's OTA practice, Tuesday, May 24, 2022, in Pittsburgh, PA. (Photo by Brandon Sloter/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Over the past few days, Pittsburgh Steelers rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett has looked very much like a rookie.

According to reports from camp, he's well behind Steelers veteran Mason Rudolph and former No. 2 overall pick Mitchell Trubisky. However, he appears to have taken a solid step on Tuesday afternoon.

Steelers reporter Brooke Pryor said Pickett looked like the best quarterback on the field this afternoon.

"Kenny Pickett’s looked like the best quarterback today," she said. "Just had a nice deep completion on the sideline to Steven Sims. About a 25-yard pass."

Fans know it takes time for rookie quarterbacks to adjust to the NFL game.

"So you're saying we shouldn't have called him a bust after his first practice in the NFL?" one fan asked sarcastically.

"I know there’s basically nothing going on at camp so they have to write something, but the 'PICKETT IS A BUST' panic last week was as ridiculous as I’ve ever seen in Pittsburgh sports," one fan said.

"Day 2 of actual football - color me shocked that all of a sudden Trubisky looks horrendous and the first round QB looks like the best QB. Absolutely stunned," a third fan said.

Will Pickett earn the starting job?