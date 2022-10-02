Kenny Pickett Making His Debut Sunday: NFL World Reacts

The Kenny Pickett era has officially arrived in Pittsburgh.

Pickett has replaced Mitch Trubisky after the latter struggled during the first half of Sunday's game against the New York Jets. The Steelers had less than 60 yards through the air in the first half.

Fans are pretty ecstatic that the Steelers made this massive change, especially since the game is still within reach.

Unfortunately, Pickett's first drive didn't end well. After he got the Steelers a first down on a QB sneak, he threw an interception on his first career pass attempt.

The throw hit Chase Claypool right in the numbers and it got tipped to a Jets defender.

He then got some redemption after Minkah Fitzpatrick intercepted Zach Wilson and returned the ball to the four-yard line. Pickett sneaked the ball in from the one-yard line for his first career NFL touchdown to put the Steelers up 13-10.

You can watch the rest of this game on CBS (depending on where you are).