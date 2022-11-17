Kenny Pickett Names 1 Area Where He Must Improve

PITTSBURGH, PA - AUGUST 13: Kenny Pickett #8 of the Pittsburgh Steelers takes the field for warm ups before a preseason game against the Seattle Seahawks at Acrisure Stadium on August 13, 2022 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin Berl/Getty Images) Justin Berl/Getty Images

It's been a difficult rookie season for Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett to say the least. But he's acknowledging that major improvements need to be made.

Speaking to the media this week, Pickett expressed optimism that he'll be able to improve as time goes by. While he doesn't believe he's where he needs to be, he accepted that he needs to stop taking sacks when the team is in field goal range.

"It’s going to continue to get better," Pickett said, via ProFootballTalk. "I’m nowhere where I need or want to be. It’s a day at a time. There are things we liked that I’ve done that I can continue to improve on. There are things I can get a lot better at. It’s knowing what those things are and finding that out and going and attacking it."

Pickett has taken 18 sacks in just five starts, 12 of which came in the last two games alone. Sunday's win over the Saints was made more difficult by the team getting knocked out of shorter field goal range after Pickett took big sacks.

In 5.5 games, Kenny Pickett has completed 66.7-percent of his passes for 1,161 yards and two touchdowns but with eight interceptions.

Clearly there are more areas that need improvement than just the sack-taking.

But identifying the problem is the vital first step.

Will Pickett be able to fix these issues before the end of the season? Or will he need another offseason to correct them first?