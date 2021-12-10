Kenny Pickett Reacts To “Fake Slide” Being Banned

Kenny Pickett’s stunning touchdown run in the 2021 ACC Championship game garnered two different reactions: “Wow!” and “Should that be legal?”

The NCAA has since answered the latter.

Less than a week after the Pittsburgh quarterback stunned the college football world with his “fake slide,” the move is now banned.

Soon after the ban was reported, the revolutionizer of the move himself took to Twitter with his reaction.

“Changed the game! #H2P,” Pickett wrote.

Early in the first quarter of this year’s conference championship game, Kenny Pickett escaped the pocket and busted out a huge run. Midway through the 58-yard scoring scamper, the projected first-round pick seemed to start his slide in the middle of the field. Pulling back up at the last second, he froze his defender and bounced it outside for the opening score of the game.

Pitt ultimately claimed a 45-21 win over the Demon Deacons.

While this move is no doubt fun to watch, it puts defenders in a tough spot. By pretending to give himself up, Pickett took advantage of all the stringent rules in place to protect the quarterback.

The ban will be enforced through the remainder of the 2021-22 season as the rules committee prepares to discuss the topic this offseason.