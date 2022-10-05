Kenny Pickett Reveals His Mindset: NFL World Reacts

Kenny Pickett is well aware that nobody's giving the Steelers a chance on Sunday. But the rookie QB is ready to lead his team into Highmark Stadium with confidence.

“Everyone thinks we’re underdogs. But we don’t," Pickett said via 93.7 "The Fan's" Josh Rowntree.

The NFL world reacted to the rook's mindset on social media.

"Still wondering how people want Mitch on the field," a Steelers fan replied. "Kenny Pickett is a DAWG."

"If you’re not betting Steelers ML when they’re 14 point underdogs you’re not a fan," another said.

"Told yinz Kenny wasn't concerned."

"I haven't been this excited for a game in a hot minute," another commented.

"Steelers by 100."

"No brick wall is safe from Yinzers right now," tweeted FOX 13's Sean Barie.

"KENNY GETS THE PEOPLE GOING."

Pickett and the Steelers entered the week as 14-point dogs to the Bills. We'll see how it goes this weekend.