Kenny Pickett Reveals What Ben Roethlisberger Told Him After NFL Draft

PITTSBURGH, PA - OCTOBER 30: Kenny Pickett #8 of the Pittsburgh Panthers warms up before the game against the Miami Hurricanes at Heinz Field on October 30, 2021 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin Berl/Getty Images)

Though Ben Roethlisberger recently retired after his 18th season as starting quarterback for the Pittsburgh Steelers, he's still looking to assist his longtime organization.

With the 20th overall pick in the 2022 draft, the Steelers selected what they hope is a longterm replacement for Big Ben: Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett.

On Friday, Pickett revealed that Roethlisberger contacted him after he was drafted in the first round.

According to Steelers insider Mark Kaboly of The Athletic, Roethlisberger told the incoming rookie to call him if he needs anything during his first season in the league.

This offseason, Pickett will compete for the Steelers' starting job with former Pro Bowler Mitchell Trubisky and returning backup Mason Rudolph.

Can Pickett follow in the footsteps of the Pittsburgh leader that came before him?