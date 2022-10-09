Kenny Pickett Reveals Why He Went After Bills Defender

PITTSBURGH, PA - AUGUST 13: Kenny Pickett #8 of the Pittsburgh Steelers takes the field for warm ups before a preseason game against the Seattle Seahawks at Acrisure Stadium on August 13, 2022 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin Berl/Getty Images) Justin Berl/Getty Images

In his first NFL start, Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett had a performance to forget in a 38-3 blowout loss.

But there were a couple of contentious moments between Pickett and some Bills defenders that almost brought the two teams to blows. Separate plays saw him hit late by Bills safety Damar Hamlin and hit low by linebacker Shaq Lawson.

The Hamlin hit resulted in a scrum between the two sides that saw flags fly everywhere. But the Lawson hit had Pickett retaliating, pushing back at the Pro Bowl pass rusher.

After the game, Pickett said he was fine with the uncalled late hit from Hamlin. But he took issue with the Lawson hit because Lawson deliberately went after his legs.

"In my opinion he went after my knee after I threw it. That's it. Tempers flared... all good with me," Pickett said.

The NFL has attempted to crack down on players going after quarterbacks by hitting them at or below the knees. There's an argument to be made that another quarterback might have received some more favorable calls than the ones Kenny Pickett got on Sunday.

Pickett finished 34 of 52 for 327 yards and one interception in his first NFL start. Unfortunately, the defense simply could not stop Bills QB Josh Allen, who threw four touchdowns against them on Sunday.

Pickett is lucky he didn't sustain an injury against the Bills, but now he has to navigate the Steelers out of a pretty big hole this early in the season.

The Steelers play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers next week.