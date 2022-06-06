Kenny Pickett Rookie Stats Projected: Fans React

As the only quarterback taken in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft, Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett is expected to be among the highest performing rookies this coming season.

But what kinds of numbers can we expect to see from the former Pitt quarterback? ESPN's stat projections aren't exactly expecting him to break records.

Per ESPN NFL analyst Mike Clay, Pickett will finish the season with 2,308 passing yards and 12 touchdowns. While those numbers don't jump off the page, they're still expected to be the best among 2022 rookie quarterbacks.

NFL fans aren't thrilled by those numbers. Some are laughing at how bad they are while others are declaring that Pickett is sure to surpass them:

Unlike many recent first-round quarterbacks, Kenny Pickett is not expected to be the starter heading into training camp. Veteran Mitch Trubisky is believed to be the frontrunner to start in Week 1.

Not every quarterback class can have a superstar. But it's been nearly a decade since there were so few good rookie quarterbacks heading into a season. You would probably have to go back to 2013 to find a class as lackluster.

With the way the quarterback landscape is looking, Pickett could wind up leading all rookie passers even if he only starts half the season.

Will Kenny Pickett be the top rookie quarterback in 2022?