Kenny Pickett Signs Deal: NFL World Reacts

PITTSBURGH, PA - MAY 24: Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett (8) throws the ball during the team's OTA practice, Tuesday, May 24, 2022, in Pittsburgh, PA. (Photo by Brandon Sloter/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The Pittsburgh Steelers have agreed to terms on a four-year rookie contract for No. 20 overall pick Kenny Pickett, per ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter.

Pickett was the only incoming rookie quarterback selected in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

The NFL world took to Twitter to react to this news.

"Rookie QB Kenny Pickett has now signed his contract. Perhaps fellow rookie QBs Malik Willis, Desmond Ridder and the #Panthers Matt Corral are soon to follow," Carolina Panthers insider Nick Carboni wrote.

"Pickett becomes the last first round pick to sign his rookie deal," another fan added.

"Adam did Kenny have to use a special pen to sign the contract given his little hands?" another joked.

Monetary details of the deal have not yet been made available, but Spotrac originally reported that the eventual contract would be worth a fully-guaranteed $14 million over four years — including a $7.4 million signing bonus and a fifth-year option in 2026.

Pickett was the final player on the Steelers' seven-man 2022 draft class to sign his rookie contract — joining George Pickens, DeMarvin Leal, Calvin Austin III, Connor Heyward, Mark Robinson, and Chris Oladokun.

Pickett will compete with Mitch Trubisky and Mason Rudolph for the starting job this offseason.