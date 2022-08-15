Kenny Pickett Working With Second Team: NFL World Reacts

PITTSBURGH, PA - MAY 24: Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett (8) throws the ball during the team's OTA practice, Tuesday, May 24, 2022, in Pittsburgh, PA. (Photo by Brandon Sloter/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Steelers fans couldn't have asked for a much better preseason debut from first-round pick Kenny Pickett.

But that doesn't mean that the young QB is ready to take over Pittsburgh's offense just yet. According to beat writer Nick Farabaugh, Pickett is running with the second team at Monday's practice.

The NFL world reacted the rookie's jump on the depth chart.

"Mason Rudolph is 3rd string QB," said one excited Steelers fan.

"W BYE MASON," another Yinzer replied.

"As he should be, making him [earn] it, should see some times with and against the 1’s next game," tweeted another.

The Steelers next preseason tune-up comes against the Jaguars on Saturday night.