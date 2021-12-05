Look: Kenny Pickett’s Fake Slide TD Run Is Going Viral

Kenny Pickett just gave college football one of its highlights of the year.

In Saturday’s ACC championship game, the Heisman-hopful Pitt QB pulled out the fake slide on his way to a 58-yard touchdown run. Definitely one you need to see for yourself.

KENNY PICKETT: FILTHY ⚡️pic.twitter.com/ZiKQxqphJQ — PFF College Football (@PFF_College) December 5, 2021

Pickett’s scamper broke the seal on the game, giving the Panthers an early 7-0 lead. The senior signal-caller has put together one of the better seasons of any quarterback in 2021.

Coming into the game, Pickett tallied 4,066 passing yards and 40 TD’s to just seven interceptions. The 6-foot-3, 220-pound QB also added 221 yards and four scores on the ground.

Pickett’s fake slide is reminiscent of one of Mike Vick‘s highlights with the Falcons some years ago.

Most TD Passes in Pitt History 1. Kenny Pickett, 80

2. Dan Marino, 79#H2P » @HeismanTrophy pic.twitter.com/32FiKeFFWZ — Pitt Football (@Pitt_FB) December 5, 2021

Kenny Pickett finished the regular season as Pitt’s all-time leader is passing yards and touchdowns, surpassing the great Dan Marino.

Thanks to his outstanding productivity and development in 2021, the 23-year-old is currently projected as the top QB prospect in the the 2022 NFL Draft by ESPN‘s Mel Kiper Jr.

We’re all tied up 14-14 with just under five minutes to go in the first. Perhaps Pickett can make one last Heisman case with an incredible performance against Wake Forest on the way to an ACC crown.