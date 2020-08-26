The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Kenny Smith Just Walked Off The Set Of Inside The NBA

kenny smith and charles barkley of turner sportsLAS VEGAS, NV - JANUARY 05: NBA analysts Kenny Smith (L) and Charles Barkley laugh during a live telecast of "NBA on TNT" at CES 2017 at the Sands Expo and Convention Center on January 5, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. CES, the world's largest annual consumer technology trade show, runs through January 8 and features 3,800 exhibitors showing off their latest products and services to more than 165,000 attendees. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Kenny Smith walked off the set of Inside the NBA on Wednesday evening.

The former NBA player turned analyst decided to not participate in tonight’s show following the postponement of three playoff games.

Smith, 55, said he doesn’t think it’s appropriate for him to be on the show tonight. He wanted to show solidarity with the NBA players.

“I think the biggest thing now, as a black man and a former player, I think it’s best for me to support the players and not be here tonight,” he said. “We’ll figure out what happens after that. I just don’t feel equipped to be here.”

Longtime NBA host Ernie Johnson showed his support for Smith’s decision.

“I respect that,” he said.

The Milwaukee Bucks led the way with today’s decision to not play. The team stayed in its locker room before tipoff against the Orlando Magic. The Bucks players were reportedly on the phone with two prominent figures in the state of Wisconsin regarding the police shooting of Jacob Blake.

The NBA isn’t the only league with games being postponed, either.

In Major League Baseball, the Milwaukee Brewers and the Cincinnati Reds opted to not play tonight. More teams are reportedly considering the same.


About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.