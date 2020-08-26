Kenny Smith Just Walked Off The Set Of Inside The NBA

Kenny Smith walked off the set of Inside the NBA on Wednesday evening.

The former NBA player turned analyst decided to not participate in tonight’s show following the postponement of three playoff games.

Smith, 55, said he doesn’t think it’s appropriate for him to be on the show tonight. He wanted to show solidarity with the NBA players.

“I think the biggest thing now, as a black man and a former player, I think it’s best for me to support the players and not be here tonight,” he said. “We’ll figure out what happens after that. I just don’t feel equipped to be here.”

Longtime NBA host Ernie Johnson showed his support for Smith’s decision.

“I respect that,” he said.

Kenny Smith walks off the set in support of the players 🖤 pic.twitter.com/FZJvY6istQ — Overtime (@overtime) August 26, 2020

The Milwaukee Bucks led the way with today’s decision to not play. The team stayed in its locker room before tipoff against the Orlando Magic. The Bucks players were reportedly on the phone with two prominent figures in the state of Wisconsin regarding the police shooting of Jacob Blake.

The NBA isn’t the only league with games being postponed, either.

In Major League Baseball, the Milwaukee Brewers and the Cincinnati Reds opted to not play tonight. More teams are reportedly considering the same.