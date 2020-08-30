The Spun

Kenny Smith Reveals Why He Walked Off ‘Inside The NBA’ Set

kenny smith and charles barkley of turner sportsLAS VEGAS, NV - JANUARY 05: NBA analysts Kenny Smith (L) and Charles Barkley laugh during a live telecast of "NBA on TNT" at CES 2017 at the Sands Expo and Convention Center on January 5, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. CES, the world's largest annual consumer technology trade show, runs through January 8 and features 3,800 exhibitors showing off their latest products and services to more than 165,000 attendees. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Kenny Smith walked off of the set of Inside the NBA on Wednesday evening.

Hours after the Milwaukee Bucks refused to play Game 5 against the Orlando Magic, the former NBA player turned analyst decided to show solidarity.

“I think the biggest thing now, as a black man and a former player, I think it’s best for me to support the players and not be here tonight,” he said. “We’ll figure out what happens after that. I just don’t feel equipped to be here.”

The NBA returned to action on Saturday and games will continue on Sunday.

Smith addressed why he walked off of the set during his return to the show this weekend.

“I wasn’t worried about feedback. I was just worrying about what I felt was right,” Smith said. “As a black man and a former player, I just thought this was an opportunity to not just sit and talk about it, but actually join the march.”

Smith has been a part of Turner Sports broadcasts since 1998. He, Ernie Johnson, Charles Barkley and Shaquille O’Neal make up one of the best shows in sports.

It’s understandable that Smith felt the need to walk out on Wednesday, but we were glad to have him back on Saturday.


