Kenny Smith Reveals Why He Walked Off ‘Inside The NBA’ Set

Kenny Smith walked off of the set of Inside the NBA on Wednesday evening.

Hours after the Milwaukee Bucks refused to play Game 5 against the Orlando Magic, the former NBA player turned analyst decided to show solidarity.

“I think the biggest thing now, as a black man and a former player, I think it’s best for me to support the players and not be here tonight,” he said. “We’ll figure out what happens after that. I just don’t feel equipped to be here.”

Kenny Smith walks off the set in support of the players 🖤 pic.twitter.com/FZJvY6istQ — Overtime (@overtime) August 26, 2020

The NBA returned to action on Saturday and games will continue on Sunday.

Smith addressed why he walked off of the set during his return to the show this weekend.

“I wasn’t worried about feedback. I was just worrying about what I felt was right,” Smith said. “As a black man and a former player, I just thought this was an opportunity to not just sit and talk about it, but actually join the march.”

“This was an opportunity to not just sit and talk about it, but actually join the march.”@TheJetOnTNT addresses why he walked off the Inside the NBA set this past Wednesday. pic.twitter.com/Bxi3BVuOyg — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) August 29, 2020

Smith has been a part of Turner Sports broadcasts since 1998. He, Ernie Johnson, Charles Barkley and Shaquille O’Neal make up one of the best shows in sports.

It’s understandable that Smith felt the need to walk out on Wednesday, but we were glad to have him back on Saturday.