Lakers Player Has Honest Reaction To Warriors Making NBA Finals

LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 19: Los Angeles Lakers logo at center court during the Golden State Warriors vs Los Angeles Lakers game on October 19, 2021, at Staples Center in Los Angeles, CA. (Photo by Jevone Moore/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Golden State Warriors are back in the NBA Finals for the sixth time in the last eight years. But one Los Angeles Lakers player had a pretty funny reaction to the whole thing.

Taking to Twitter this morning, Lakers forward Kent Bazemore congratulated the Warriors on making the NBA Finals. But he didn't seem to want to talk about it a whole lot.

"Congrats to my homies……. But I’m sick bruh," Bazemore wrote.

The reason that Bazemore is in such a bad mood may be obvious: He left the Warriors after last season to join the Lakers in hopes of increasing his chances of winning an NBA title.

Worst of all: It's not even the first time he's left the Warriors before a title run.

In 2014, Kent Bazemore was traded to the Los Angeles Lakers as part of the Steve Blake trade. The following season he signed for the Atlanta Hawks and played the next five seasons for them.

Meanwhile, the Golden State spent their next five seasons making five straight NBA Finals appearances, winning three titles in the process.

As you can imagine, Bazemore is probably not too thrilled that he couldn't be a part of any of those incredible title runs. To date, Bazemore has made the playoffs four times, with his closest swing at an NBA title coming in an Eastern Conference Finals appearance with the Hawks in 2015 - the year the Warriors won the title.

Sorry, Kent.