Kentucky Announces Injury Update For Wildcats Star TyTy Washington

The Kentucky Wildcats will be down the team’s second-leading scorer for the remainder of Saturday’s game against rival Florida.

Per the university, “TyTy Washington Jr. (left lower leg) will not return to today’s game.”

Washington, the team’s leading backcourt scorer and top NBA prospect, left the game with just under 13 minutes to go in the second half after colliding with a Gators guard.

The Kentucky freshman was visibly in pain and almost immediately jogged back to the locker room with a heavy limp. Washington left the game with 10 points, six assists and five boards.

The freshman guard already hurt the same ankle against Auburn last month which forced him to miss time. Hopefully TyTy’s injury isn’t believed to be too serious and he’s able to return to the floor soon.

On the season, Washington is averaging 12.9 points, four assists and 3.7 rebounds. He’s also nabbing 1.3 steals per game on the other side of the ball.