Kentucky Announces Promising Update On Quarterback Will Levis

OXFORD, MISSISSIPPI - OCTOBER 01: Will Levis #7 of the Kentucky Wildcats during the game against the Mississippi Rebels at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium on October 01, 2022 in Oxford, Mississippi. (Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images) Justin Ford/Getty Images

Will Levis is still dealing with the foot injury that kept him out of Kentucky's upset loss to South Carolina on Saturday, but things are reportedly looking better for the Wildcats' star QB.

According to Rivals.com's Jeff Drummond, UK offensive coordinator Rich Scangarello says that while Levis remains day-to-day, he did practice today and is “trending in the right direction.”

Scangarello's comments mirror those of head coach Mark Stoops who also said that the team is taking things one day at a time when it comes to Levis' injury.

In the same game that he hurt his foot (Kentucky's Oct. 1 loss to Ole Miss), Levis also dislocated his finger.



On the year, the senior quarterback has thrown for 1,405 yards and 12 touchdowns to four interceptions. Since his injury in the Ole Miss game, Kentucky has fallen from the No. 7 team in the country to No. 22.