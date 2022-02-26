The Kentucky Wildcats made some noise on social media Saturday following their early exit.

After a tough in-conference loss to No. 18 Arkansas, John Calipari‘s squad could be seen leaving the bench with four seconds left on the clock and a Razorback on the line.

College hoops fans everywhere reacted to the Wildcats’ walk-off.

“Kentucky walking off the court without a handshake line?” asked sports writer Dudley E. Dawson. “Strange.”

“I’ve seen coaches refuse handshakes, but I’ve never seen an entire bench just up and leave the court like Kentucky just did…” an Arkansas fan tweeted. “What in the sore loser hell??”

“No handshake line after Arkansas vs Kentucky?” asked Jon Becker. “Is this really a thing now?”

“Was that unsportsmanlike for 6-Kentucky to leave the court and head to the locker room before the game was over when the loss to 18-Arkansas was imminent?” David Edelstein asked in a Twitter poll.

“Kentucky hasn’t shaken hands in a month since they got a Covid exposure in the handshake like in the Kansas game,” noted a Wildcats fan. “I agree it’s stupid but it has nothing to do with this game.”

After the post-game altercation between Michigan and Wisconsin in last weekend’s handshake line, some thought it should be banned. However, it appears UK isn’t doing anything out of the ordinary; despite the optics of Saturday’s loss.

It’s also possible that Kentucky may have left early to avoid fans potentially storming the court, albeit the fans stayed in their seats after the final whistle.