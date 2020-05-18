The University of Kentucky has reportedly fired its entire cheerleading coaching staff following an investigation that revealed alleged problematic behavior.

Matt Jones of Kentucky Sports Radio confirmed on Monday morning that all four of the school’s cheerleading coaches have been terminated.

“UK has fired its entire cheerleading coaching staff and longtime advisor after investigation reveals inappropriate conduct including alcohol use, hazing and public nudity,” he reported.

The University of Kentucky announced the decision in a statement on Monday morning.

“A three-month investigation found the coaching staff and administrative advisor failed to provide reasonable oversight during off-campus events, where inappropriate conduct by members of the cheerleading squad included hazing activities, alcohol use and public nudity.

In response, the University of Kentucky today dismissed all four cheerleading coaches — Head Coach Jomo Thompson and Assistant Coaches Ben Head, Spencer Clan and Kelsey LaCroix — from their duties with the program,” Kentucky spokesman Jay Blanton said.

Kentucky’s president released a statement, as well.

“A commitment we make and renew every day at the University of Kentucky is that the success of our students is at the center of everything that we do. But for that sentiment to be more than words, we must always act in ways that honor that commitment — especially when we discover rare instances where those who supervise and guide our students don’t meet the standards of integrity we expect of each other. This is one of those times,” said UK President Eli Capilouto. “The University of Kentucky has built the nation’s premier collegiate cheerleading program. But regrettably, the integrity of the program has been compromised by inappropriate behavior by some squad members on off-campus trips and by lax oversight by the program’s coaches and advisor.”

Kentucky’s cheerleading program is one of the best in the country, winning 24 national championships in the past 35 years.