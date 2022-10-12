Kentucky Coach Mark Stoops Has New Update On Quarterback Will Levis

ORLANDO, FLORIDA - JANUARY 01: Will Levis #7 of the Kentucky Wildcats reacts during the first quarter against the Iowa Hawkeyes in the Citrus Bowl at Camping World Stadium on January 01, 2022 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images) Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images

The Kentucky Wildcats are 4-2 and remain in contention for a major bowl game this season due in no small part to star quarterback Will Levis. But his injury has the fans nervous about his status for Saturday's big game against Mississippi State.

However, Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops has good news for everyone. Speaking to the media on Wednesday, Stoops announced that Levis has been able to practice this week.

Stoops said that he expects Levis to play against Mississippi State unless there are any sudden setbacks. "Right now, it seems like he'll be healthy barring any setbacks," he said.

Levis has completed 68.8-percent of his passes for 1,405 yards and 12 touchdowns. He also has two rushing touchdowns.

Sadly, the last two weeks have seen the Kentucky Wildcats fall out of national title contention. Will Levis' injury loomed large in losses to Ole Miss and South Carolina.

It will be interesting to see if Levis is healthy enough to return to the form he previously had when the Wildcats take on the Bulldogs this week.

The next two games for Kentucky will feature some of their their toughest opponents - Mississippi State and Tennessee - followed by two games against the SEC East's less prolific teams in Missouri and Vanderbilt before their big November 19 tilt with Georgia.