The Kentucky Wildcats, after a disappointing loss to Ole Miss on Saturday, are now 0-2 in SEC play. Head coach Mark Stoops seems to having a tough time dealing with it.

Stoops, whose team lost in overtime, 42-41, appeared to chase down the referees after the contest. His counterpart, Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin, was left waiting at midfield for the postgame acknowledgement for a minute or two as a result.

It’s unclear what Stoops did when he finally tracked them down, but it certainly looks like he tried to grab someone. From the video, it doesn’t look like he was very happy with the way the game was officiated down the stretch.

Kentucky scored first in overtime, but kicker Matt Ruffolo missed the extra point. Ole Miss scored on its only possession and converted the extra point for the win.

Here’s video of Stoops’ actions. It’ll be interesting to see if the SEC gets involved.

Camera cuts away just as Mark Stoops is about to kick some ass. pic.twitter.com/FN2LpuUXwJ — Erik Buchinger (@ErikBuchinger) October 3, 2020

Kentucky, picked by many as a dark horse to win the SEC East this year, is now 0-2 with five games against ranked SEC opponents left on the schedule. It looks like it could be a long season in Lexington.

The Wildcats next get No. 16 Mississippi State next Saturday.