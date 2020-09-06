Authentic Wins Kentucky Derby, Holding Off Major Favorite Tiz The Law

Tiz The Law, the New York-bred horse that won the June Belmont Stakes, was a major favorite for tonight’s postponed Kentucky Derby. There will not be a 2020 Triple Crown winner, thanks to upstart Authentic, trained by the legendary Bob Baffert.

Tiz The Law entered the day at 3/5 odds to add the second leg of this year’s strange Triple Crown. Authentic was considered a major challenger at 8/1. The horse wound up going gate-to-wire, holding off Tiz The Law at the finish.

With the win, Baffert has tied Ben Jones with his sixth-career Kentucky Derby win. It was a pretty thrilling one as well. Tiz The Law came on strong toward the end, but Authentic ran an impressive race to win it.

“Johnny (Velazquez, Authentic’s jockey) gave them the most incredible ride,” Baffert said after the race, per ESPN. “The training was lights out. He was fresh. He’s a good horse. He’s our No. 1 pick from the beginning, and here we are. The greatest race in the world, and I feel very blessed and fortunate.”

Now this really lived up to the title of the "Greatest Two Minutes in Sports." Authentic pulled out all the stops to beat the favorite Tiz the Law to win the @KentuckyDerby! NBC Sports x @Longines pic.twitter.com/wfl4aLwjim — NBC Sports (@NBCSports) September 5, 2020

Authentic was pretty fired up after the race. He wound up knocking Bob Baffert over, and putting a real scare into some of the others celebrating his big win a Churchill Downs after the race.

Authentic really said 6 feet apart peasants pic.twitter.com/GRv5hQ09At — kassidy (@kass_stumbo) September 5, 2020

Unfortunately, this will take some of the juice out of next month’s Preakness Stakes, without the Triple Crown on the line. That final big race will be run on Oct. 3.