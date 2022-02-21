The Spun

Kentucky Derby Announces New Winner Of 2021 Race

147th Kentucky DerbyLOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY - MAY 01: Medina Spirit #8, ridden by jockey John Velazquez, leads the field around the first during the 147th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs on May 01, 2021 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

In the fallout of the investigation into 2021 Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit testing positive for a banned substance, the horse was formally disqualified – which means there is a new winner.

On Monday, Mandaloun, who crossed the wire second in the fateful race, was named the new winner of the 2021 Kentucky Derby. Mandaloun finished half a length behind Medina Spirit.

Mandaloun’s DQ victory in the Kentucky Derby will also be the first official win at the Kentucky Derby for jockey Florent Geroux and trainer Brad H. Cox. Ironically, Mandaloun also won the prestigious Haskell Stakes in that same year via disqualification.

Horse racing fans are making the rounds congratulating Mandaloun for his new victory. The horse has now officially won four straight races.

Mandaloun comes from a strong pedigree that includes Into Mischief as his sire and Empire Maker as his damsire. Elite racing was almost literally in his blood.

After winning both of his races as a two-year old, Mandaloun did his next three races at the Fair Grounds in the Louisiana. He won the Risen Star Stakes and qualified for the Kentucky Derby.

On Derby Day, Mandaloun took the post at 27/1 odds – the longest odds of his career. But after narrowly “losing” to Medina Spirit, he started getting taken much more seriously.

Mandaloun’s current record is now 7-0-1 in nine races – and he’s not being retired just yet.

