Kentucky Derby Announces New Winner Of 2021 Race

In the fallout of the investigation into 2021 Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit testing positive for a banned substance, the horse was formally disqualified – which means there is a new winner.

On Monday, Mandaloun, who crossed the wire second in the fateful race, was named the new winner of the 2021 Kentucky Derby. Mandaloun finished half a length behind Medina Spirit.

Mandaloun’s DQ victory in the Kentucky Derby will also be the first official win at the Kentucky Derby for jockey Florent Geroux and trainer Brad H. Cox. Ironically, Mandaloun also won the prestigious Haskell Stakes in that same year via disqualification.

Horse racing fans are making the rounds congratulating Mandaloun for his new victory. The horse has now officially won four straight races.

Here is the official document from the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission disqualifying Medina Spirit. Mandaloun is now the official winner of the 2021 Kentucky Derby. That means trainer Brad Cox is now technically the first Louisville native to win the Derby. pic.twitter.com/8B8SgyYLan — Tyler Greever (@Tyler_Greever) February 21, 2022

Mandaloun comes from a strong pedigree that includes Into Mischief as his sire and Empire Maker as his damsire. Elite racing was almost literally in his blood.

After winning both of his races as a two-year old, Mandaloun did his next three races at the Fair Grounds in the Louisiana. He won the Risen Star Stakes and qualified for the Kentucky Derby.

On Derby Day, Mandaloun took the post at 27/1 odds – the longest odds of his career. But after narrowly “losing” to Medina Spirit, he started getting taken much more seriously.

Mandaloun’s current record is now 7-0-1 in nine races – and he’s not being retired just yet.