Kentucky Derby Announces Rich Strike Drug Test Results

LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY - MAY 01: Medina Spirit #8, ridden by jockey John Velazquez, leads the field around the first during the 147th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs on May 01, 2021 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

Rich Strike will not suffer the same fate as Medina Spirit last year.

According to WDRB's Eric Crawford, the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission announced Wednesday that all drug samples from Saturday's Kentucky Derby -- and Friday's Kentucky Oaks -- cleared.

The results solidify Rich Strike's remarkable comeback win at the 148th Run for the Roses. At 81-1 odds, Eric Reed's horse became the second-biggest longshot to ever triumph at the Kentucky Derby.

Last year, the commission stripped Medina Spirit of a Derby title when the drug test came back positive for betamethasone. One of Bob Baffert's other horses, Gamine, was disqualified from the 2020 Oaks after after testing positive for the same banned substance.

Rich Strike made a furious surge in the final furlong to pull off a massive upset over the favored Epicenter. After confirming that there's no repeat of last year's fiasco, the epic triumph will forever be entrenched into Churchill Downs lore.